Offiicals inspected the turf course on Wednesday morning and found it to be unraceable because of waterlogging following torrential rain, with more forecast.

The race programme, including the Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes, the Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes and the Chartwell Fillies' Stakes, will remain as scheduled, with the Oaks and Derby trials to be be run over the full mile-and-a-half distance.

All existing entries will be cancelled, with the races re-opened for new entries to close at 12 noon on Thursday May 11, prior to 24-hour declarations at 10am on Friday.