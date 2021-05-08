Lingfield: Third is first in Derby trial

Third is first in Derby trial

THIRD REALM was cut to as short as 8/1 for the Cazoo Derby after winning the Novibet Derby Trial Stakes at Lingfield on Saturday.

Roger Varian and Sheikh Mohammed Obaid struck with El Drama in the Dee Stakes at Chester in the week and while that horse looks bound for the French Derby, Third Realm looks all set for Epsom.

The outsider of the field at 14/1, the Nottingham maiden winner was held up under David Egan and swooped in the straight to go clear.

Adayar tried to keep tabs on the winner and gave him the most to do as the pair pulled clear, but the 6/5 favourite was a length and a quarter behind Third Realm at the line.

Paddy Power initially had a different view to the bookies going 8s with a past-the-post quote of 16s, but that was swiftly cut to 10s as the market settled down.

Varian said: “It goes without saying we’re delighted with that performance today.

“We thought he’d run well. It’s the nature of the business that you’re cautiously optimistic when you’re going from a maiden to a recognised trial, but it isn’t a surprise – he’s a colt we think a lot of.

“He won nicely at Nottingham. I was worried about the ground, to be honest, but I thought if he handled conditions he’d be well up to running a nice race.”

Paddy Power reacted to the victory by cutting the winner to 10-1 from 100-1 for the Cazoo Derby at Epsom on June 5.

Varian added: “I’ve yet to speak with the owner (Sheikh Mohammed Obaid), so we’ll not set anything in stone just yet and most importantly we need to see how the horse comes out of today’s race.

“He ticks a lot of the boxes (for Epsom) in that he’s won a recognised trial, it looks like he’ll get the trip and he’s won on good to firm ground at Nottingham and in pretty testing conditions today.

“He’s a neat, well balanced colt who ought to handle the undulations of Epsom.”

14:50 Lingfield | Full result and free video replay

1st 7 Third Realm 14/1

2nd 1 Adayar (IRE) 6/5f

Winning Trainer: R Varian | Winning Jockey: David Egan