Cazoo Derby: High Definition among 16 in Lingfield Trial

The Galileo colt, unbeaten in two starts, is currently ante-post favourite for next month’s premier Classic at Epsom.

The Ballydoyle trainer’s other possibles for the Listed contest are Carlisle Bay, Hector De Maris, Kyprios and Sir Lucan. All five are entered in the Derby.

Charlie Appleby has put four in the Lingfield heat – Adayar, Hurricane Lane, Yibir and Wirko. The latter has been declared for the Chester Vase on Wednesday.

Others in the mix include Martyn Meade’s Lone Eagle, the Richard Hannon-trained Etonian and Recovery Run from Andrew Balding’s yard.