Resident expert Man On The Spot provides a guide to all the all-weather action from Lingfield and Kempton on Wednesday.

Militry Decoration was well behind Genesius at Wolverhampton two runs ago but the latter has only raced beyond 1m4f once before and didn’t appear to stay. Smith is only a pound higher than when successful over course and distance in May but REECELTIC has the more recent form having won here last month with a bit in hand. Pat Phelan’s gelding has gone up 5lb but can reverse Chelmsford running in the spring with Central City. Arabescato is back on a winning mark but Russian Rumour struggles to get his head in front. 12.50 - BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap

Show Me A Sunset is respected though has only raced here once before and finished unplaced. LILKIAN (NAP) has slipped down the weights to such an extent that he’s now 5lb lower than when scoring over 5f here in the spring. He’s not been beaten far the last twice, finishing ahead of Porfin at Wolverhampton last month, and is entitled to be thereabouts again. Bobby On The Beat went close in a Class 6 over track and trip last time and Ramdon Rocks and Justcallmepete can also play a part. 1.20 - talkSPORT Powered By Fans/ EBF Restricted Novice Stakes

Maso Bastie was very green at Kempton but still has three lengths to find with CITY OF YORK on that run. However, William Buick switches from Congresbury to take the ride so he may be the main threat to David Simcock’s charge. Miss Dolly Rocker will be hard to keep out of the frame again while Inny Lad took a step forward from his debut run when second at Kempton and may have more to offer. 1.55 - Spreadex Sports Get 50 In Bonuses Handicap

Starry Eyes hasn’t been disgraced in three runs since returning from a break. Split Elevens is also a past winner here and was successful at Brighton when last tackling this trip. Florence Street won here in September but RUITH LE TU, under Taylor Fisher, was just beaten over course and distance a week ago and can go one better racing off the same mark, though there is very little between Stan Moore’s three-year-old and Mcqueen on that run. 2.25 - It's Time To Turn To talkSPORT/ EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes

There are some potentially nice fillies in this but Coral Reef was a bit disappointing on her all-weather debut at Wolverhampton. Cruella De Vill has gone close over 6f the last twice and Senesi made late headway when third at Kempton. Royal Bliss was beaten under a length at Chelmsford on her UK debut but PACO’S PRIDE was given a gentle introduction at Wolverhampton and may have more scope. Of the newcomers, Copy Artist is a half-sister to two winners including the useful Whitebeam while William Buick prefers the Dubawi filly Star Guest to Glory Lily. 2.55 - Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap

It’s almost two years since Blow Your Horn ran over a trip this short and he is making his debut for a new yard. PISTOLETTO seeks a third course victory and is 10lb lower than when last getting his head in front. He might be a bit of value as the handicapper may have caught up with Masqool, who was behind Snapcracklepop last time at Wolverhampton, though Chelmsford maiden winner Capital Theory should have more to offer after only two runs on the all-weather. Jean Danjou is tried in cheekpieces for the first time, as is Beautiful Crown, but Splendent has stronger claims. 3.25 - Top Odds Every Day With BetUK Handicap

One Step Beyond won over course and distance in July and beat Opticality over a shorter trip later at Wolverhampton but has had a break. Mr Zee won at Leicester in the summer and Asdaa is started to look well treated but Hayley Turner has ridden SUNDAYINMAY in two of her three victories to date and is reunited with Bill Knight’s filly today. Solanna rattled up a hat-trick in the spring and would be a threat to all if back in that kind of form.

Plenty with claims in the opener but WIZARDING has the most scope. Heather Main’s charge made a winning debut in handicaps when scoring over track and trip with the re-opposing Satin Snake back in third and is preferred to Full Intention. The latter won nicely at Chelmsford last week and an apprentice’s allowance negates today’s penalty while Chepstow winner Winnetka, Handytalk and Revolutionary Man step back up in trip with a shout. 4.00 - Racing TV Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes

Better was expected of Bonkersinabundance here a week ago having finished in front of Believe You Me before that. But LADY OF ARABIA makes more appeal having followed a debut third at Wolverhampton with a second at the same track to the progressive She’s Hot and gets the vote on that form. Movie Night, Sexy Rexy and Sister Of Thor were all well beaten behind the selection last time while Jupiter Sun is preferred of the newcomers. 4.30 - British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes

POSTMAN’S PARK ran fresh when fourth over track and trip on his debut and is expected to settle better today. The Godolphin grey may prove the one to side with. The Haggas colt Alhambra Palace failed to figure at Newbury in October and can only improve on that while Lunatick makes most appeal of his yard’s three runners. Clan Chieftain is a brother to Grade 1 winner Highland Chief and a half-brother to three other winners with Saint George, El Jasor and Tajawal other newcomers to note. 5.00 - Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Nursery

Hadley Park has improved for going handicapping but is now 10lb higher than when successful at Chelmsford last month. Zephina’s earlier success came over 6f while Emperor Zen failed to show any improvement upped to today’s trip at Wolverhampton. But THUNDER BALL placed in a higher grade over track and trip on his first attempt at a mile and a similar effort should see him go close in this company. Blue Universe, Corsican Caper and Optiva Star make their handicap debuts with the former preferred. 5.30 - Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes

Florida improved upped to a mile here a fortnight ago but AL ALAALI is fancied to land this. He was no match for a Godolphin hotpot when third over today’s trip at Chelmsford but that was his first outing since August and the Crisfords’ yard remains among the winners. Zafaan is a likely improver while Ben Hamrash is a brother to the Listed winner Dance Diva and fellow newcomer Gentle is a E180,000 half-sister to a winning sprinter. 6.00 - Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap

Dual novice winner HICKORY made a winning debut back in 2020 but defied that long absence and a penalty when returning to action with a facile course and distance success in October. He looks worth sticking with now handicapping for the first time. Ring Of Gold had the measure of Got No Dollars when scoring overt track and trip while Unsung Hero landed a double here before beaten at Wolverhampton. Global Warning posted a better effort at the latter track but Granary Queen came up short once again when favourite at Lingfield. 6.30 - Try Our New Price Boosts At Unibet Fillies' Handicap