Matt Brocklebank previews some of the key weekend action and he's got a fancy on the all-weather card at Lingfield as well as one up at Haydock.

Value Bet tips: Saturday, January 20 1pt win Minella Drama in 2.05 Haydock at 12/1 (bet365) 1pt win Secret Strength in 2.12 Lingfield at 10/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)

With lingering weather doubts over the weekend’s National Hunt meetings, it makes sense to kick off at Lingfield, where there are least a handful of competitive handicaps with reasonably-sized fields. Ryan Moore is the main draw as he’s back in action in Britain for the first time since the autumn and he is on three horses predictably priced up defensively by the bookmakers. I’ll focus on the seven-furlong Spreadex Sports Get £40 In Bonuses Handicap, in which Moore gets the nod on All The King’s Men who is having his first run for 208 days and his first start for in-form trainer George Boughey. Moore’s had half a dozen winners (from 35 rides) for Boughey in the past and this Kingman gelding won twice when in the care of Fabrice Chappet, but he did disappoint favourite-backers a few times as well so might not be the most reliable, while Lingfield could be a bit of a shock to the system as the only all-weather experience he has came on the (right-handed) Polytrack at Deauville in December 2021.

I’ll take him on and although Million Thanks – another having his first outing for a new stable in the upwardly-mobile Kevin Philippart De Foy – could be the one to watch here with a view to returning to the turf later in the year, he’s surely best watched in the first-time tongue-tie having been gelded since his last run in the summer. The nine-year-old Poetic Force will have his backers despite his age but the course and distance race he won here a fortnight ago was only a 0-75 and this demands plenty more off a 2lb higher mark. By contrast, SECRET STRENGTH is relatively youthful, and he’s actually slid to a career-low handicap mark on the back of an eye-catching run over an inadequate six furlongs here late last month. It’s been a quiet enough time for his trainer Jim Boyle (this is his first runner of the year) and the wide draw may cause one or two issues early on, but enough of the negatives as I do think they’re outweighed by a couple of promising factors, not least the price.

Secret Strength found himself harshly handicapped after winning a nice juvenile race at Musselburgh for Richard Hannon a couple of years ago but he wasn’t disgracing himself after changing yards as a three-year-old last year, filling the runner-up spot at Kempton (twice), Lingfield and Ascot in what must have been a frustrating campaign for connections. The pick of that form reads well in the context of this event and it’s not hard to conclude his recent spin – following a 105-day break – was badly needed. In the circumstances Secret Strength ran well that day, switching markedly left from a wide stall to the inside and briefly looking a threat when still apparently travelling kindly entering the final furlong. The lack of race-sharpness showed from that point, but his jockey wasn’t overly hard on him close home. Stepping back up in trip can only help his claims, similarly the fact he’s been given another pound back by the handicapper, especially in light of the form largely being upheld by a few of same horses in a very similar event won by the classy top weight Annaf here last weekend. A 1-21 career strike-rate may be uninspiring but that doesn’t tell the whole story with Secret Strength and he’s got plenty of size and scope about him (particularly for a son of Mehmas) so might be in for a decent season this time around.

It goes without saying that it’s hoped Haydock goes ahead but I won’t be getting too financially involved there either. The race I’m anticipating most is the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle as there’s a case we could be looking at some of the better British-trained novices in Pembroke and Chasing Fire. Olly Murphy’s unbeaten Chasing Fire is possibly the one to side with at 3/1 or thereabouts, having hurdled with great accuracy on his debut in this sphere at Market Rasen in November, before repeating the dose under a winner’s penalty at the same venue on Boxing Day. However, this will be the worst ground he’ll have encountered – and by some margin – so I’m slightly surprised he’s been declared and they’re not waiting for something like the Sidney Banks at Huntingdon where he’d most likely get a better racing surface. A hard race on Haydock heavy surely won’t be doing his Cheltenham chances much good either so there are too many question marks to be parting with any cash.

I won’t be having a bet in the Peter Marsh Handicap Chase, the well-backed top three in the market – namely Fontaine Collonges, Empire Steel and Bristol De Mai – very hard to oppose as a collective, but the temptation to taken on Epatante in such gruelling conditions in The New One Unibet Hurdle is just too strong. She should win this with plenty to spare if the race were simply run on paper but this track at this time of year is one of the great levellers and there are two or three you can make a case for at bigger prices. I Like To Move It is the young and progressive one and a bold bid from the front looks highly likely, despite the fact he’s conceding weight all round, while Jason The Militant is a bit of a lurker on his first run for Phil Kirby, who landed a nice conditions hurdle race at Lingfield with Top Ville Ben this time last year. However, the ex-Henry De Bromhead horse is a bit too risky in terms of his general well-being and I see no reason why MINELLA DRAMA won’t go really well for Haydock locals Donald McCain and Brian Hughes.