Read Timeform's report of the Lincoln Handicap, which was won by Johan on the first day of the British Flat turf season.

The first big handicap of the turf season, the market largely dominated by lightly-raced four-year-olds, horses of that age having won every running since 2015, that sequence broken by one that ironically had left the trainer of the favourite since his last run, his performance a smart one, though some of those lower down the weights rarely get in to this race these days, the bottom weight off just 87, the first time in 20 years that one so lowly rated has made the field, the form perhaps not so strong as would be expected at this level; the race turned a little too much on draw and tactics, too, a low number and a prominent position clearly seeming an advantage, the third doing very well in the circumstances.

Johan, on first outing since leaving William Haggas after five months off, proved better than ever, though seen to advantage, both by position and draw; prominent, travelled well, shaken up over two furlongs out, led a furlong out, kept on well, won readily; he's run to a high enough level to earn himself another crack at listed company, but whether he can repeat this form next time is questionable, bearing in mind there was a conditional element to the display. Saleymm, who'd had a breathing operation since last seen four months earlier, carried over the progression he made on all-weather last backend to the turf, going as if still ahead of his mark for a long way; led, went with zest, kicked on three furlongs out, headed a furlong out, kept on; this was just his fifth start, and only his second in handicap company, so the percentage call is that there's better to come. Rogue Bear shaped encouragingly, in a much better handicap than the two he won in the autumn, unlike those around him coming from off the pace and from the high-drawn runners; hampered start, in rear, took keen hold, effort over two furlongs out, kept on well final furlong, nearest at the finish; open to further improvement and one to be interested in. Irish Admiral, ran well in first-time tongue strap after six months off, though was well positioned and well drawn, so seen to good effect; prominent, travelled well, ridden over two furlongs out, not quicken, hung right over a furlong out, stayed on again well inside final furlong. Broken Spear, in a higher grade than usual, had the headgear refitted and seemed to excel himself despite looking stretched by the trip late on, perhaps paying the price for starting his challenge from a bit further back than most of those around him; slowly into stride, waited with, effort three furlongs out, not quicken, headway under two furlongs out and went third over a furlong out, no extra final 100 yds.

Eagleway, second in the Victoria Cup last spring, ran another good race in a contest of this type, though he was well positioned the way things developed; tracked pace, not settle fully, ridden over two furlongs out, not quicken, kept on inside final furlong. Modern News ran respectably with promising 7 lb claimer aboard, though he might have seen things out better, given he'd had a run, the extra furlong perhaps just catching him out; held up, effort over three furlongs out, chased leaders two furlongs out, not quicken final furlong. Brunch ran creditably after six months off, 4 lb higher than when runner-up last year and enhancing his solid record in races of this type; mid-division, ridden over two furlongs out, not quicken, plugged on final furlong. Notre Belle Bete, back on turf, ran respectably under a penalty for his Wolverhampton win, not ideally drawn; mid-division, outpaced halfway, plugged on approaching final furlong, never on terms. Safe Voyage, having his first run in a handicap since April 2019, is still on a stiff enough mark and he shaped quite encouragingly, given the draw and tactics as well; patiently ridden, not settle fully, ridden three furlongs out, outpaced, headway over a furlong out, effort flattened out. Another Batt ran respectably after five months off, likely to find less demanding tasks more agreeable; held up, pushed along soon after halfway, headway over two furlongs out, no extra inside final furlong, never on terms. Mujtaba looked to have obvious credentials for a yard with an excellent record in the race, having looked potentially better than a handicapper in winning his three races last year, but he disappointed, well drawn and well enough positioned to land a blow; in touch, headway three furlongs out out, ridden over two furlongs out, not quicken, no extra inside final furlong; he's clearly still at an early stage of his career and is a likely sort to bounce back.

Hortzadar had finished third in this last year, but wasn't in such good heart subsequently and there wasn't much sign of a revival after six months off; steadied at the start, held up, shaken up three furlongs out, kept on gradually, no extra inside final furlong. Teodolina hadn't been seen since finishing down the field in the Sandringham and was below form after nine months off; in touch, ridden three furlongs out, made little impression. Revich was below form after six months off, probably just high enough in the weights for a race this competitive; prominent, took keen hold, ridden three furlongs out, lost place soon after. What's The Story was below form after nine months off, starting this year as he had ended last; held up, not settle fully, not clear run three furlongs out, ridden after, hung left, made no impression. Darkness was a bit of an unknown quantity from a yard that does well with French imports, but he was below form on first outing since leaving Jean-Claude Rouget for €70,000, despite looking to have done plenty of work after 10 months off; held up, labouring halfway. Fame And Acclaim, who'd had a breathing operation, was below form after six months off, both draw and tactics counting against him; held up, shaken up three furlongs out, made no impression. United Front couldn't transfer his good all-weather form back to turf, despite a significantly lower mark; chased leaders, ridden halfway, weakened over two furlongs out. Scottish Summit typically found this level too competitive, still 3 lb above his last winning mark too; in touch, chased leaders three furlongs out, weakened over a furlong out. Marie's Diamond, busy in Dubai early in the year, was well held back in Britain; chased leaders, shaken up three furlongs out, weakened two furlongs out. Ametist, well backed, having run so well in the Cambridgeshire when last seen, was amiss after six months off; held up, shaken up halfway, dropped away two furlongs out, reportedly bled.