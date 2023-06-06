Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Royal Ascot
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Racing TV free month trial offer
Racing TV free month trial offer

Limited time offer – start a free one month trial of Racing TV today!

By Sporting Life
12:56 · TUE June 06, 2023

The Flat season is in full swing and we have teamed up with Racing TV to offer Sporting Life readers a free month’s trial of the channel.

You can enjoy complete coverage of over 100 Britain and Irish meetings this summer on Racing TV including:

  • Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival
  • The Coral Summer Festival from Sandown Park

Plus much, much more!

You can enjoy this all on TV, tablet and mobile – including Racing TV’s large screen apps on Fire TV, Apple TV and Android (so you don’t need Sky to watch on your television)!

It has never been easier to start a free trial of Racing TV, simply click the button below and follow the simple four-step process.

CLAIM YOUR FREE MONTH OF RACING TV NOW

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING