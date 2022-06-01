Sporting Life
Free month trial of Racing TV

Limited time offer – start a free one month trial of Racing TV today

By Sporting Life
16:46 · WED June 01, 2022

The Flat season is in full swing and we have teamed up with Racing TV to offer Sporting Life readers a free month’s trial of the channel.

Enjoy watching complete coverage of some of the biggest meetings this summer across Britain and Ireland on Racing TV including:

  • The Cazoo Derby from Epsom
  • Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival
  • The Coral Summer Festival from Sandown Park

Plus much, much more!

You can enjoy this all on TV, tablet and mobile – including Racing TV’s large screen apps on Fire TV, Apple TV and Android (so you don’t need Sky to watch on your television)!

It has never been easier to start a free trial of Racing TV, simply click the button below and follow the simple four-step process.

CLAIM YOUR FREE MONTH OF RACING TV NOW

