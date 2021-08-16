Mick Winters is confident stable star Chatham Street Lad is ready to put up a bold bid under top-weight in the JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National at Limerick.

The Beneficial gelding was rated just 118 this time 12 months ago, but makes his return from a summer break on Sunday from a lofty perch of 151 after four victories last season.

Chatham Street Lad enjoyed big-race success at Cheltenham in December when landing the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup – and finished a creditable fourth in the Marsh Novices’ Chase on his return to the Cotswolds for the Festival in March.

The nine-year-old was last seen dominating his rivals in a Grade Three novice chase over the Munster National course and distance at the end of the March, and is reported in good shape for his reappearance.

Winters said: “He seems in good form and looks well in himself. The only little worry is that the two horses we ran at Tipperary the other day ran a bit average – that’s the only question.

“He’s done plenty of work, and his coat looks good. A bit of rain to keep the ground loose would be a help.

“I hope he’ll run a good race. It’s a great race to be taking part in, after the way the weather has been in the last week.

“I don’t think he’ll want anything for fitness, and he looks a picture.”