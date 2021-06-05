Cazoo Derby reaction: Bolshoi Ballet fails to fire

The colt was sent off 11/8 but having sat third on the turn for home, weakened to finish seventh behind Adayar.

O’Brien said: “He just ran a bit lifeless. What the reason was, I’m not sure. It doesn’t work every day. That’s the way life is.

“I don’t want to make excuses because I don’t want to take away from the other horses. He was in the perfect position. He wants nice ground and maybe that was the reason.”