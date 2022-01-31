Williams ace among Scilly Isles sextet L’Homme Presse is one of just six entries in Saturday’s Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown. Venetia Williams’ impressive seven-year-old has improved out of all recognition this season since being sent over fences. Having made a winning chasing debut at Exeter from a mark of just 128, he went to Ascot where he won off 8lb higher and then progressed to win the Grade Two Dipper Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham. The handicapper now has him on a mark of 154, which is of course irrelevant in Grade One company, but it does mark him out of one of the best novices in Britain. Click here to back L'Homme Presse for the Turners Novices' Chase with Sky Bet!

6⃣ remain in contention for the (Grade 1) Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at @Sandownpark on Saturday: pic.twitter.com/eoEy4FJUO8 — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) January 31, 2022

His main rival, should both show up, would be Paul Nicholls’ Pic D’Orhy. Winner of the 2020 Betfair Hurdle, he would be unbeaten in three over fences this season but for falling at Newbury when clear. He got back on an even keel in the Grade Two Noel Novices’ Chase at Ascot last time out with an easy success. Jane Williams’ Gladiateur Allen was back in fourth that day and the two could meet again. The Tom Lacy-trained Adrimel bounced back to winning ways last time out at Haydock winning by 15 lengths. He had been pulled up on his previous three runs but early in his career looked a promising type. Nicky Henderson has entered Mister Coffey, just denied in a handicap at Kempton over Christmas, while Richard Hobson’s Fugitif, who is two from three over fences, could also run.