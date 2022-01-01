The Grade Two contest, registered as the Dipper, had attracted a strong field with some promising types taking part in The Glancing Queen, Come On Teddy and Millers Bank.

But L’Homme Presse was sent off the 7/4 favourite off the back of wins at Exeter and Ascot – victories which had seen him rise 20lb in the ratings.

Having guessed at a couple of early fences, Charlie Deutsch let him stride on and he appeared to benefit from that, lengthening into his fences and stretching out the field.

The Glancing Queen had been smuggled into contention by Tom Cannon and at the second last was only two lengths down, still looking a threat.