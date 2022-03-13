L’Homme Presse will definitely take on Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase on Wednesday following discussions between connections on Sunday.

The Venetia Williams-trained L’Homme Presse also holds an entry in the Turners Novices’ Chase on Thursday, although with the weather forecast set fair, the decision was an easy one for Herefordshire-based trainer. The seven-year-old produced an eyecatching performance in the Dipper Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day and backed that up with another sparkling display in taking the Grade One Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase over a similar trip at Sandown. However, the unbeaten L’Homme Presse, who is owned by Andy Edwards, his wife, Pam, and Peter and Patricia Pink, will go up in trip and tackle the extended three-miles on Wednesday.

Best Bets | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Previews