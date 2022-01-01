Which Irish monster to take on at the Cheltenham Festival will be a familiar theme for British trainers and Ben Linfoot ponders the options for L’Homme Presse.

One runner one winner for Willie Mullins at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day, but Stormy Ireland’s Relkeel Hurdle success played second or even third fiddle when it came to the best performance on the card. The undoubted top spot went to L’HOMME PRESSE, Venetia Williams’ flying novice chaser who took his record over fences to three from three with another excellent display in the Paddy Power Novices’ Chase (The Dipper). After sauntering to victories at Exeter and Ascot in December, left-handed Cheltenham and its undulations asked him something new but the answer was the same; an emphatic win, and this against good opposition who couldn’t lay a glove on him. The Glancing Queen got closest – but she was 10 lengths away as L’Homme Presse cruised over the line with any amount in hand, while Alan King’s mare was also receiving 5lb as she tried in vain to complete a hat-trick over fences of her own. L’Homme Presse’s winning time was almost a second quicker than Vienna Court’s - a mare who was carrying 11lb less - in the following handicap chase over the same course and distance, and he did it with some deadly accurate jumping under Charlie Deutsch.

It was soft ground on New Year’s Day, but he’s impressed on better ground, too, and given he got a sighter of Prestbury Park this afternoon it’s of no surprise connections’ thoughts are already turning to March. Williams, in typical style, however, was in no mood to discuss future targets afterwards. “He has had three relatively quick races so there will be no rush,” she said. “We wanted to bring him here to Cheltenham with a view to a couple of months’ time back here in my head.” What will be going through her head now will be which race to go for at the Festival, as while L’Homme Presse has done his winning over intermediate trips he doesn’t look a horse short on stamina.

Venetia Williams has plenty to ponder with star novice L'Homme Presse

Sky Bet go 14/1 about him for the Festival Novices’ Chase over three miles, while he’s a best of 10s generally for the Turners Novices’ Chase over 2m4f. The problem is the looming shadows of Irish-trained favourites at the top of the betting for each race, with Bob Olinger generally 11/8 for the Turners while Mullins’ Galopin Des Champs, so impressive at Leopardstown the other day, is already similar odds for the three-miler. Williams won’t run scared of one horse, but she will try and maximise the chances of owners Andy Edwards and Peter Pink walking away from the Festival with a winner, so a tough decision lies ahead. The Dipper often produces a Festival contender, with My Way De Solzen winning this race before he landed the Sporting Life Arkle in 2007. Since then Whisper went close to winning the Festival Novices’ Chase on the back of winning the Dipper, while Lostintranslation was second in a Turners after scoring in this race on New Year’s Day in 2019. Three Dipper winners, three different races at the Festival, and all options are open for L’Homme Presse who might well be Britain’s best hope of slaying the Irish big guns in the novice chases.

Lostintranslation was second at the Festival after winning the Dipper