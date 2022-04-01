The Venetia Williams-trained seven-year-old produced one of the finest displays of jumping ever witnessed at Cheltenham when landing the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase in deep ground last month.

Co-owner Andy Edwards, who bought the horse from France, is not ruling out the possibility of dropping the spectacular jumper back in trip to tackle the two miles and one furlong Mildmay Novices’ Chase.

Edwards said: “We are leaving the door ajar, because he is very well. I saw him yesterday and he is very well in himself and if he goes anywhere, it will be Aintree next week.

“The door is ajar, it is not wide open. There will have to be a lot of ‘ifs’ that come into play for him to actually run. It has got to rain – we need plenty of liquid sunshine – and the entries would have to cut up a little bit, so we will have a look and take a view.