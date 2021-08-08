Levey expecting to see the real Snow Lantern at Newmarket

The three-year-old finished a three-and-a-half-length third to Alcohol Free in the mile Group One, having had that filly back in third when winning the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket previously.

Levey missed the Goodwood outing due to suspension, with Jamie Spencer taking the reins in his place, but he is looking forward to renewing their association in the Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on October 2.

Levey said: “I think she goes for the Sun Chariot, I think that’s why she ran in the Sussex as they wanted to stay at the mile for now. She ran a blinder in the Sussex on ground which I personally don’t think she likes.

“When she had good to firm at Newmarket, I think we all saw the true Snow Lantern there. She’s a very good filly with plenty of potential and I just feel as though she keeps improving as the year goes on and it’s exciting to know she’s going to be in training again next year.

“For me, she’s a great filly to have.”