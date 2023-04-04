Last year’s Irish 1000 Guineas heroine Homeless Songs returns at Leopardstown on Wednesday where she lines up in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Heritage Stakes.

The Dermot Weld-trained four-year-old won her first two outings last season, claiming the 1,000 Guineas Trial Stakes at the Dublin track before moving on to the Curragh to scoop Classic honours with an impressive five-and-a-half-length success over subsequent Oaks champion Tuesday. Things did not go quite to plan for the daughter of Frankel after that, with Homeless Songs well held in both the Matron Stakes and Sun Chariot at the latter end of the season and she now returns to begin her career at four with questions to answer, dropping back to Listed level. Chief among the filly’s rivals is Joseph O’Brien’s Buckaroo, who was second in the Ballysax here last April before winning the Tetrarch Stakes and then finishing down the field in the Irish 2000 Guineas, while Paddy Twomey won this with Pearls Galore 12 months ago and looks for a repeat with stable newcomer Mea Domina – a Listed winner in France on her final start of 2022.