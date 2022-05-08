A review of the pick of the rest of the action from Leopardstown on Derby Trial Stakes day as History laid down a respectable Classic marker.

O'Brien filly enters Classic frame History was cut to 16/1 from 33/1 by Sky Bet for the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom following an impressive comeback success in the Group Three Cornelscourt Stakes over a mile. Recent Leopardstown 1,000 Guineas Trial runner-up Agartha bossed the betting for trainer Joseph O'Brien but she had to settle for second behind the winning daughter of Galileo, trained by O'Brien's father, Aidan. Agartha looked in pole position on turning into the straight, with the leaders in her sights, but History made up ground from a little further back and she found generously for Ryan Moore to gun down the favourite and score by three-quarters of a length.

Sky Bet also make the winner an 8/1 chance for the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh on May 22. “I’m delighted with her, she got plenty of time to come to hand, and we were running her to see whether we go to an Irish Guineas or an Oaks with her,” said O’Brien. “Ryan was very happy and said to go to the Irish Guineas with her, she can do that (Oaks) then after. She’s highly strung but she’s lovely. The second is a good filly and you’d have to be very happy. “I was hoping she’d run well and was hoping that we’d find out whether to go to the Irish Guineas or Oaks. The way she quickened, you have to give her a chance at the Irish Guineas.”

Fumata gets better of Waterville

Fumata wins at Leopardstown from Waterville

Odds-on favourite Waterville has to settle for second as Aidan O'Brien's colt was comfortably beaten by the Jessica Harrington-trained Fumata, who struck gold at 12/1 in the Captain Dara Fitzpatrick Memorial Maiden. The son of Fastnet Rock made his move under Shane Foley on turning the final bend into the straight and while Waterville ranged up alongside a furlong and a half from the finish, Ryan Moore's mount had had to do plenty of running to make up ground from the back of the pack, and his strong-looking bid ultimately weakened close home. The grey Fumata - who had finished fourth behind the O’Brien-trained Stone Age on his debut at Navan in March - galloped on relentlessly to score in good style by a widening two and a quarter lengths.

“I’m delighted with him. He ran a great race the first day in Navan, but just got outpaced early on,” said Harrington. “He was outpaced today and I’d say a mile and a half is his minimum trip, they went very hard. “He’s a very big horse, he’s got a lovely pedigree and he’s a horse that’s probably going to stay in training as a four-year-old. “He’ll turn into a nice staying horse in the end.”

Yashin wins under Shane Foley

Harrington and jockey Shane Foley made it a swift double as Yashin (11/4) took the following Fund A New Home For Festina Lente Handicap.

Third time lucky for Lyons-trained colt

Corporal Violette edges ahead at Leopardstown

The Ger Lyons-trained Corporal Violette won the opening John R Fitzpatrick Agricultural Contractor Maiden on his seasonal reappearance. The Starspangledbanner colt was a close second over this seven-furlong trip at Naas during the months of September last year and duly went one better with quite a hard-fought triumph under Colin Keane. Runner-up All In the Mind (5/1) put up stern resistance inside the final furlong but 4/6 market leader Corporal Violette dug deep towards the inside rail and ultimately prevailed by a head, with a length and a half back to Yester (9/1) back in third. Lyons said: “She’s still a bit timid and there is still a lot of growing to do mentally. “She did a lot of growing from two to three and it’s only in the last month she started showing us the ability that she showed at two. “She’ll go up to a mile now and by the end of the year she’ll be running over a mile and a quarter. “She won the race today by pure ability and the further she went, the better she was. I’d say there is a lot of improvement in her as she’s very much a work in progress.”

Mullins newcomer causes turn-up

Female Solider wins narrowly at Leopardstown

There was a shock winner in the Clayton Hotel Leopardstown Fillies Maiden as Tom Mullins' Female Soldier - the only debutant in the field - scored at odds of 66/1. Aidan O'Brien's Ark set out to make all as the even-money favourite for jockey Ryan Moore but she was reeled in soon after the turn into the straight and Zaniyka looked like she'd done enough to score when taking it up under Chris Hayes. However, Female Soldier came over the top of them all with a late rattle and ultimately won by a neck in the hands of Billy Lee.

