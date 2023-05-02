White Birch will return to Leopardstown to put his Betfred Derby aspirations on the line in the Derby Trial Stakes on Sunday.

Trained by John Joseph Murphy, the colt opened his account at the second attempt at Dundalk in November and thrived for the step up in trip on his three-year-old return to cause a 22-1 upset in the Dublin track’s Ballysax Stakes. Now the son of Ulysses will head to the race previously known as the Derrinstown Derby Trial as he attempts to follow in the footsteps of Battle Of Marengo (2013), Broome (2019) and Bolshoi Ballet (2021) who all completed the double in the last 10 years. A strong showing could signal a trip to Epsom for on June 3 where White Birch would have the opportunity to become the first horse since Harzand in 2016 to win both the Ballysax and the premier Classic.