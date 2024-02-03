Leopardstown Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action and free video replays from day one of the Dublin Racing Festival.

Mullins unearths another star Emmet Mullins appears to have another potential star on his hands given the way Jeroboam Machin cruised to victory in the Donohue Marquees Future Stars I.N.H. Flat Race at Leopardstown. Continuing the dominance of the Mullins family on the opening day, Mullins’ uncle Willie was responsible for four winners, while cousin Danny rode three of them. This time is was Grand National winner Emmet taking the limelight. The race saw the reappearance of last year’s winner, A Dream To Share, who went on to follow up at Cheltenham and Punchestown. But despite being sent off the 8-11 favourite, a repeat victory never looked likely. Jeroboam Machin (12/1) was ridden by Derek O’Connor, who sported the light blue colours of Paul Byrne, owner in their early days of the likes of National hero Noble Yeats and The Shunter. Having travelled sweetly to the lead, he had no problem in pulling four and a quarter lengths clear of You Oughta Know.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

So impressive was the win that a number of firms promoted him to favouritism for the championship event at Cheltenham. Mullins said: “Watching him work the last few weeks wouldn’t inspire confidence and I think I said the same after his debut, he doesn’t show much at home. But any time we take him away he lights up and I don’t mind what he does at home if he saves his best for the track. “He’s green but I don’t know if that will come out of him, he comes up the gallop at home as quick with a 90-rated horse as he does a 140-horse, that’s just him. I’m just glad he’s got that bit of class. “There’s plenty of horses we have that fall by the wayside, but Paul’s very good, he gives me free rein. I picked this lad out of an auction point-to-point which may not have been that sexy, but I loved the way he winged the last that day.” When asked if he could go to Cheltenham, he said: “Well we came in the right-hand side of the parade ring instead of the left today, so we could go either way!”

Madara surges to the front at Leopardstown

British raider Madara strikes Madara, one of only three runners from the UK declared at the Dublin Racing Festival, ran out a ready winner of the Ryanair Handicap Chase. Claimed by Sophie and Christian Leech out of an Auteuil chase in October, his three previous runs for the yard had all been at Cheltenham, winning on the most recent of them. No stranger to running their horses in France, they snapped up James Reveley to ride, a former champion jockey over there. British and Irish race fans had a recent reminder of the Yorkshireman’s qualities on Boxing Day when Il Est Francais led his rivals a merry dance at Kempton. Reveley bided his time on this occasion, making sure not to hit the front too soon on the seven-year-old – but approaching the final fence, he could wait no longer. Once over that obstacle, he put the race to bed, stretching clear to win by two and three-quarter lengths as the 4/1 joint-favourite.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Sophie Leech said: “He’s a fantastic horse and I’m so happy. My son Ed and my husband Christian do all the race planning and this fitted timing-wise. We are used to travelling, as we have more runners in France than we do in England. It looked like a really nice opportunity and Bryan (Drew, owner) and all the lads involved were really keen to come over and have a go. “We’re a very small yard and the team at home work tirelessly, so thank you to them. We’re delighted. We’re staying for the racing tomorrow, so it’ll be a good old night tonight! We’ve had runners at Punchestown before and love coming over here.” When asked if Madara could now head for the Grand Annual, she added: “We were thinking of the Plate for him (at Cheltenham), because we thought he’d like a step up in trip. He was beat over the Old course and I think the New course suits him better. I don’t know now because he looked to have plenty of pace there. It’s a nice problem to have.” Reveley commented: “I’m over the moon, it’s my first winner in Ireland. To be fair, it was a good bit of placing by Sophie and Christian. I watched his Cheltenham race over and over and thought yeah, Leopardstown will suit him down to the ground – big fences, stiff track and a bit of soft ground, it was ideal for him.”

Maxxum leads over the last

Millar enjoys biggest success aboard Maxxum Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet selection Maxxum produced a fine weight-carrying performance to give young jockey Carl Millar by far the biggest success of his fledgling career in the Race And Stay At Leopardstown Handicap Hurdle. Millar only had eight previous winners to his name but proved great value for his 7lb claim on Gordon Elliott’s top weight. Maxxum had won at Leopardstown last Christmas and went off 7/4 favourite for this very race 12 months ago, only to disappoint.Having looked in the grip of the handicapper, Elliott sent him chasing. He had been back over hurdles for his last two outings but was sent off at 28/1, having been pulled up on the most recent of those. Millar was positive from the outset, though, and while Gaoth Chuil travelled much better, Maxxum stuck to his task to win by three-quarters of a length. “Carl is a good lad. He’s well able to ride and just needs to tidy himself up a little bit now, get on the simulator. He’s a good lad and works hard,” said Elliott. “Maxxum is a bit hot and cold and I thought the ground might have gone a bit soft for him. When you are in these handicaps, you never know. We said we’d keep it simple, pop him out handy and see what happens.”