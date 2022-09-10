Auguste Rodin and Tower Of London give Aidan O’Brien a formidable hand in his bid for a ninth victory in the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

The master of Ballydoyle has saddled eight of the 15 previous winners of the Group Two contest, with Zoffany (2010), dual Derby winner Australia (2013) and Mogul (2019) among those on the roll of honour.

As the choice of jockey Ryan Moore, Auguste Rodin is the narrow favourite for this year’s renewal as he makes his first competitive appearance since scoring at Naas at the start of July.

His stablemate Tower Of London impressed on his racecourse introduction over the course and distance, with Moore in the saddle, and the leading rider feels both colts have big futures.

“They are two lovely horses,” he said. “Tower Of London won his first start at Leopardstown very well although he was very green. August Rodin is a lovely Deep Impact colt. He got no run first time at the Curragh but came out and won at Naas. I expect he’ll improve from there.”