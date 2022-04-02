Laura Joy looks at some of the key pedigrees as Leopardstown stage the first Classic trials of the spring.

Whilst the dust settles in Great Britain following Doncaster’s season opener, there is no rest for the wicked in Ireland as Leopardstown host the first Classic trials of 2022. As expected, there are various classy pedigrees on show as crunch time approaches for several young sires. 2.35pm – Ballylinch Stud “Red Rocks” 2,000 Guineas Trial Stakes (Listed) Glounthaune (Kodiac – Khaimah by Nayef) began his racing career exactly as you’d expect a son of Kodiac to do - winning on debut in April at two. Having won the 7f Group 3 Killavullan Stakes in October last year, he enhanced his prospects of stepping up to a mile this season. However, many sons and daughters of Kodiac have gone before him and he’s yet to taste Classic success. That said, his dam is by Nayef. Nayef stayed a mile-and-a-half and is a recognised stamina influence. Glounthaune’s dam Khaimah is from the family of the great Urban Sea (dam of Galileo, Sea The Stars etc.), though this branch of the family is the quicker one. Khaimah is closely related to dual Group 1 winning miler Tamayuz, also by Nayef. Kodiac is an excellent source of 2yo winners, precocity and speed, but it will take a decorated pedigree of Classic winners, like Glounthaune, if he’s going to sire a 2000 Guineas winner.

Howth (Churchill – Muwakaba by Elusive Quality) is by second crop sire Churchill who many watch with bated breath as his 3yos face their first attempt at the Classics. Muwakaba was made famous through the exploits of her daughter Cayenne Pepper (Australia). She is a daughter of Allegretta which makes her a relative of Glounthaune and matriarch Urban Sea. Highly tried as a juvenile, Howth will need to find some improvement if he’s going to trouble the principles here but given connections, that would come as no surprise. New Energy (New Bay – For Joy by Singspiel) won on debut for Sheila Lavery last September. He wasn’t beaten far in his subsequent and final start, finishing under three lengths behind Glounthaune. A son of the hugely exciting New Bay (Dubawi), he’s bred on a similar cross to Champion 2yo and multiple G1 winner Too Darn Hot (Dubawi). New Bay only ran once at two, finishing second, and showed considerable improvement at three winning four of his six starts including the Prix du Jockey Club (French Derby). New Energy’s half-sister won an 8f Group 3 so there is proven class in his pedigree. With his sire and damsire’s influence, he might need every yard of the seven furlongs here. He is entitled to improve when stepping up to a mile and beyond, so don’t lose faith if today isn’t his day. 3.10pm - Ballylinch Stud “Priory Belle” 1,000 Guineas Trial Stakes (Group 3) Formerly trained in England by George Boughey, Beautiful Sunshine (Ardad – Lastuce by Orpen) hasn’t been seen since disappointing in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot last year. She has since moved to Ireland and is an intriguing prospect for her hot connections AMO racing as well as her young sire. As a son of Kodiac, questions will be asked whether Ardad can break into the Classic division and whether his progeny progress from their juvenile campaigns. On ratings and pedigree, this filly is not his best chance but with connections who are determined to make their presence felt at the highest level, she automatically commands respect. Her dam was a sprinter who once finished second to Plying, a mare who was under similar scrutiny this time last year when her multiple Group 1 winning daughter Alcohol Free was preparing for the 1000 Guineas. It’s an important season for Ardad, keen bloodstock enthusiasts and breeders will be watching Beautiful Sunshine closely.