Duke De Sessa came from the clouds under an inspired Colin Keane to claim Group Three honours in the Eyrefield Stakes at Leopardstown.

Down the field in the National Stakes on his latest appearance, Dermot Weld’s youngster was an 11/2 chance to get back on the winning trail and complete a treble on the day for the champion jockey.

The son of Lope De Vega was almost last rounding the home turn, but showed an impressive turn of foot once angled wide at the top of the straight to run down his rivals and prevail by half a length.

Piz Badile and Anchorage finished second and third respectively.

Weld said: “That was very pleasing. He’s a lovely colt, still immature, and he’ll make a lovely colt next year. There is lots to look forward to.

“Hopefully he’ll come back for a Guineas trial and I see him potentially as an Irish 2,000 Guineas horse.

“He just had to wait there to get him out and get him balanced and he came home exceptionally well. He has a lot of pace this horse and the lovely thing about him is that he has stamina as well.

“He’ll be a lovely mile or mile-and-a-quarter horse for next year, please God.”