Emily Dickinson’s Ascot Gold Cup claims took a knock as Yashin produced a 14/1 surprise in the Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes at Leopardstown.
Aidan O’Brien would have hoped to dominate the staying scene again this year with Kyprios, but with his superstar five-year-old on the sidelines there is space at Ballydoyle for a horse to step up.
O’Brien has long mentioned Emily Dickinson as one who could be capable of doing so, and she was odds-on to make it two from two for the campaign in this Group Three – which was won by Kyprios 12 months ago on his way to glory at the Royal meeting.
She took the field along in company with Icykel, but never looked like shaking her rivals off under Ryan Moore, with Joseph O’Brien’s Point King looking set for top spot only for Shane Foley and the Jessica Harrington-trained Yashin to arrive on the scene.
A brief duel ensued deep inside the final furlong, but as they flashed past the post almost as one it was Yashin – fourth in a Leopardstown handicap in October when last seen – who got the verdict by a short head. Point King’s stablemate Dawn Rising was third, with Emily Dickinson only sixth.
“The autumn plan would be the Melbourne Cup, but he’d have to get up a good bit to get there,” said Harrington.
“He stays well and he has to have good ground. We think he likes going left-handed. He was stuck wide there and keen all the way. Shane said he had no right to pick up and win like he did. I know it was only a short head, but he was always getting there.”
Harrington’s daughter and assistant, Kate, added: “We could have waited for the Group Three at the Curragh next week but when the ground was good here, the way he likes it, that was key. He could go to the Curragh Cup on Oaks weekend. We’ll plot a plan as he likes a bit of time between his races.
“The Melbourne Cup is Gerry (Byrne’s) dream. He bred him and it’s the first horse he’s bred, the mare is back in foal to Churchill.”
