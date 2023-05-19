Emily Dickinson’s Ascot Gold Cup claims took a knock as Yashin produced a 14/1 surprise in the Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes at Leopardstown.

Aidan O’Brien would have hoped to dominate the staying scene again this year with Kyprios, but with his superstar five-year-old on the sidelines there is space at Ballydoyle for a horse to step up. O’Brien has long mentioned Emily Dickinson as one who could be capable of doing so, and she was odds-on to make it two from two for the campaign in this Group Three – which was won by Kyprios 12 months ago on his way to glory at the Royal meeting. She took the field along in company with Icykel, but never looked like shaking her rivals off under Ryan Moore, with Joseph O’Brien’s Point King looking set for top spot only for Shane Foley and the Jessica Harrington-trained Yashin to arrive on the scene.

