Leopardstown Friday review: Reports and reaction including Ballyburn

A round-up of the rest of the action from Leopardstown on Friday including Ballyburn's wide-margin victory in the maiden hurdle.

The well-regarded Ballyburn consigned his Fairyhouse defeat to the past with a bloodless victory in the Pigsback.com Maiden Hurdle. Beaten by Firefox when sent off the 10/11 favourite over two miles on his seasonal comeback earlier in the month, last year's promising bumper horse stepped up markedly to justify odds of 2/9 under Paul Townend in the two and a half mile event, the pair taking it up at the last (usual second-last as the final flight was omitted) and drawing 25 lengths clear of Cleatus Poolaw (6/1) in second and Apple's Of Bresil (4/1) back in third. Sky Bet clipped Ballyburn to 9/2 clear market leader from 6/1 for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, with Betfair offering 4/1 for the Ballymore and 10/1 (from 12s) for the Sky Bet Supreme.

