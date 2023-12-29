Leopardstown Friday review: Reports and reaction including Ballyburn

A round-up of the rest of the action from Leopardstown on Friday including Ballyburn's wide-margin victory in the maiden hurdle.
The well-regarded Ballyburn consigned his Fairyhouse defeat to the past with a bloodless victory in the Pigsback.com Maiden Hurdle.
Beaten by Firefox when sent off the 10/11 favourite over two miles on his seasonal comeback earlier in the month, last year's promising bumper horse stepped up markedly to justify odds of 2/9 under Paul Townend in the two and a half mile event, the pair taking it up at the last (usual second-last as the final flight was omitted) and drawing 25 lengths clear of Cleatus Poolaw (6/1) in second and Apple's Of Bresil (4/1) back in third.
Sky Bet clipped Ballyburn to 9/2 clear market leader from 6/1 for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, with Betfair offering 4/1 for the Ballymore and 10/1 (from 12s) for the Sky Bet Supreme.
“He did what we were hoping he might do in Fairyhouse,” Mullins said.
“We were happy – he jumped well and galloped to the line, so he is improving. He has improved hugely from Fairyhouse, where he was probably beaten in a sprint.
“We are hoping there is plenty more improvement to come as well, we think there is anyway.
“He settled well enough – that’s what I was worried about, he would get too keen. He was more in his comfort zone today over two and a half miles.
“I’m not thinking of anything (future plans) – I’m just delighted we got today out of the way. He did it impressively. You’d be thinking he is more of a two-and-a-half-mile horse.
“Paul told me he appears keen, but it is just the way he carries his head low. He said every time he gave him a little feel on the reins, he came back underneath him. I’m very happy that the horse is learning all the time.”
