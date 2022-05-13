Bred to be good as a Dubawi half-brother to the brilliant Snowfall, the Aidan O’Brien-trained colt was sent off at 8/11 in the hands of Ryan Moore for the seven-furlong Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

Settled just behind early leader Our Boy Wes, Moore wound up his mount from two out and once engaging top gear he fairly rocketed clear, scoring by four and a half lengths from Donnacha O’Brien’s Segomo.

Stable representative Chris Armstrong said: “Aidan was very happy with that and the plan is to go for the Chesham.