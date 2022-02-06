Leading form expert Donn McClean looks ahead to day two of the Dublin Racing Festival and picks out a couple of interesting bets at Leopardstown.
There was something different about Leopardstown yesterday. People. Atmosphere. One begot the other and even a smattering of rain couldn’t dampen spirits.
There will be atmosphere at Leopardstown today too for sure, and people, probably packed deep to lay naked eyes on Honeysuckle.
The Honeysuckle story rolls on, 13 races, 13 wins, 14 if you include her point-to-point. Expertly managed by Henry de Bromhead, expertly guided to all of those victories over hurdles by Rachael Blackmore. She was more impressive in winning last year’s renewal of today’s Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle than she was in 2020, she was more impressive in winning the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle in 2021 than she was in 2020, and she bagged a Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and a Champion Hurdle at Punchestown along the way.
Peter Molony, racing manager to owner Kenny Alexander, said a few weeks ago that he thought that she was only just filling her frame now, that she could be a stronger mare this season than last season, and that is a scary proposition for her rivals. She has never been beaten, so it may be that we still haven’t got to the bottom of her reserves, that we still don’t know how good she really is. She is a superstar, and it will be great to see her in action again today.
Today’s handicaps are much more attractive from a betting perspective however – if you have the four, you probably don’t need the one – and Max Flamingo could be the answer to the Bulmers Secret Orchard Leopardstown Handicap Chase. Francis Casey’s horse was a progressive novice hurdler in the spring of last season, and he has continued that progression this season over fences.
He ran a big race in the beginners’ chase that Gabynako won at Fairyhouse in early November, staying on well and just failing to catch Fury Road for second place. They are two high-class novices – Fury Road won the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas and Gabynako might have won the Grade 1 Drinmore Chase had he jumped either of the last two fences a little better than he did – and Max Flamingo out-ran big odds in getting as close to them as he did.
He ran well for a long way too in that Neville Hotels Chase over Christmas, he was right up there with the leaders until the final fence, the usual second last, before they got away from him in the home straight. He should be happier over the slightly shorter trip today, and he should appreciate the drop into handicap company.
His handicap rating of 142 is 15lb higher than his rating over hurdles, but he has earned that rating, he is already a better chaser than hurdler and, a seven-year-old who has run just four times over fences, he has the potential to progress beyond that mark. Also, Paddy O’Hanlon gets on well with him, and he is very good value for his 7lb claim, a claim that he couldn’t use in the Grade 1 race last time.
Max Flamingo goes well at Leopardstown, he won his maiden hurdle there and he ran that good race in the Grade 1 novices’ chase last time, and this intermediate trip is probably close to optimal for him. He could out-run his odds.
Suprise Package could also out-run his odds in the Liffey Handicap Hurdle later on the day. Peter Fahey’s horse hasn’t won since he won the Connolly’s Red Mills Auction Hurdle series final at Punchestown last April, but he has been progressive this season, and there has been mitigation.
On his third last run, at Punchestown in November, he finished off his race really strongly over two miles on good to yielding ground, and just failed by a nose to catch I A Connect. On his penultimate run, in the competitive Tara Handicap Hurdle at Navan, he travelled like the most likely winner when he moved to the front at the second last flight, he traded at 1/3 in-running, so it was remarkable that he was run out of the first six places. He just lacked for stamina at the end of two and a half miles up Navan’s gruelling hill.
Then last time, back over two miles at Leopardstown, he did well to keep on as well as he did from mid-division in a race in which the pace held up well to take second place behind Brides Hill, who ran out an impressive winner under a fine front-running ride from Luke Dempsey.
The handicapper gave Suprise Package 2lb for that, he is up to a mark of 130 now, he is creeping up the handicap without winning, but he continues to progress too. A well-run two miles at Leopardstown on soft ground suits him well and, in a hugely competitive race, he looks over-priced around 18/1.
