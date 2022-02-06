Leading form expert Donn McClean looks ahead to day two of the Dublin Racing Festival and picks out a couple of interesting bets at Leopardstown.

No doubts over the main draw on day two There was something different about Leopardstown yesterday. People. Atmosphere. One begot the other and even a smattering of rain couldn’t dampen spirits. There will be atmosphere at Leopardstown today too for sure, and people, probably packed deep to lay naked eyes on Honeysuckle. The Honeysuckle story rolls on, 13 races, 13 wins, 14 if you include her point-to-point. Expertly managed by Henry de Bromhead, expertly guided to all of those victories over hurdles by Rachael Blackmore. She was more impressive in winning last year’s renewal of today’s Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle than she was in 2020, she was more impressive in winning the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle in 2021 than she was in 2020, and she bagged a Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and a Champion Hurdle at Punchestown along the way. Peter Molony, racing manager to owner Kenny Alexander, said a few weeks ago that he thought that she was only just filling her frame now, that she could be a stronger mare this season than last season, and that is a scary proposition for her rivals. She has never been beaten, so it may be that we still haven’t got to the bottom of her reserves, that we still don’t know how good she really is. She is a superstar, and it will be great to see her in action again today.

Where are the best bets? Today’s handicaps are much more attractive from a betting perspective however – if you have the four, you probably don’t need the one – and Max Flamingo could be the answer to the Bulmers Secret Orchard Leopardstown Handicap Chase. Francis Casey’s horse was a progressive novice hurdler in the spring of last season, and he has continued that progression this season over fences. He ran a big race in the beginners’ chase that Gabynako won at Fairyhouse in early November, staying on well and just failing to catch Fury Road for second place. They are two high-class novices – Fury Road won the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas and Gabynako might have won the Grade 1 Drinmore Chase had he jumped either of the last two fences a little better than he did – and Max Flamingo out-ran big odds in getting as close to them as he did. He ran well for a long way too in that Neville Hotels Chase over Christmas, he was right up there with the leaders until the final fence, the usual second last, before they got away from him in the home straight. He should be happier over the slightly shorter trip today, and he should appreciate the drop into handicap company.