Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Action from Leopardstown
Action from Leopardstown

Leopardstown date for Lismullen Hurdle hero Home By The Lee

By Sporting Life
10:23 · MON November 28, 2022

Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival is likely to be the next port of call for Home By The Lee following his surprise victory in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan.

The seven-year-old has been overlooked on several occasions this year – finishing second in the Galmoy Hurdle as an 80/1 shot in February and sixth at 33/1 in the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Joseph O’Brien’s charge was again widely unconsidered at 28/1 for the Lismullen earlier this month, but belied those odds to beat the likes of Bob Olinger and Flooring Porter to Grade Two honours.

Racing Sky Bet sign-up offer - delete

“I don’t think it was a huge surprise to us. He was only beaten seven and a half lengths in the Stayers’ Hurdle last season, which was a great run, and he was second in the good hurdle in Gowran Park before that,” said O’Brien.

“We thought the distance in the Lismullen was a little bit short of his best, but we were very hopeful that he would run into the top three or four.

“He really galloped up the hill strongly and his stamina came into play, and it looks like he can be competitive in those top-level staying hurdle races this winter.”

Home By The Lee could meet Bob Olinger and Flooring Porter once more in the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown over the festive period.

O’Brien added: “That (Leopardstown) would be the logical next stepping-stone for him.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING