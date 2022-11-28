Joseph O’Brien’s charge was again widely unconsidered at 28/1 for the Lismullen earlier this month, but belied those odds to beat the likes of Bob Olinger and Flooring Porter to Grade Two honours.

The seven-year-old has been overlooked on several occasions this year – finishing second in the Galmoy Hurdle as an 80/1 shot in February and sixth at 33/1 in the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

“I don’t think it was a huge surprise to us. He was only beaten seven and a half lengths in the Stayers’ Hurdle last season, which was a great run, and he was second in the good hurdle in Gowran Park before that,” said O’Brien.

“We thought the distance in the Lismullen was a little bit short of his best, but we were very hopeful that he would run into the top three or four.

“He really galloped up the hill strongly and his stamina came into play, and it looks like he can be competitive in those top-level staying hurdle races this winter.”

Home By The Lee could meet Bob Olinger and Flooring Porter once more in the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown over the festive period.

O’Brien added: “That (Leopardstown) would be the logical next stepping-stone for him.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.