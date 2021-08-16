On Friday the Irish Government made the decision to implement the National Public Heath Emergency Team’s recommendation that limits attendances to 50 per cent of capacity or 5,000, whichever is lower.

Leopardstown is able to accommodate the new limit of 5,000 due to a combination of cancellations and the cooperation of sponsors and stakeholders which meant those who had purchased tickets could still go if they wanted.

In a statement, the racecourse said: “Leopardstown Racecourse’s priority is to deliver a safe and enjoyable experience for all our patrons, aligned with public health directives.