Matt Brocklebank continued his fine form with Dolos winning on Saturday - he looks ahead to Sunday's terrestrial TV action and has a strong fancy in one of the top-class races at Leopardstown.
1pt win Rebel Gold in 2.25 Leopardstown at 20/1 (Coral)
2pts win My Mate Mozzie in 3.35 Leopardstown at 8/1 (Boylesports)
Negative rumblings around the stable form of Henry De Bromhead were hardly blown to bits by his stable’s representatives on day one of the Dublin Racing Festival, but it’s hoped Honeysuckle can nevertheless be the star of the Sunday show in the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle.
Saint Roi remains of some interest in this division but when you consider he’s still got 10lb to find – and has to concede 7lb to the superstar mare – it doesn’t take much persuasion to swiftly move on from the feature race in terms of trying to unearth genuine betting angles.
The Ladbrokes Dublin Chase is a little bit different as Chacun Pour Soi isn’t quite the winning machine connections were hoping he would be having bombed out at Cheltenham last March and Sandown earlier this season.
He tends to hit back at Leopardstown which may or may not have something to do with the course’s proximity to the Willie Mullins yards, but I won’t be a backer at evens so can certainly pass at 8/11 despite not being all that enamoured with the claims of Greaneteen or Captain Guinness.
Chacun Pour Soi’s hugely exciting stablemate Galpin Des Champs is a daunting prospect in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase but I’m drawn to the idea of opposing Sir Gerhard in the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle and MY MATE MOZZIE looks the one quick enough to pose him problems around this track.
No doubt Paul Townend will aim to make all on the favourite but My Mate Mozzie looks to be begging for a decent gallop to chase, something he’s yet to get all season. He made the running on his first two outings against lesser opposition at Punchestown and Navan, and was on the front end early on when sent off 5/4 for the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse last time out.
He tried to sit behind the front-running Arctic Warrior as they got into more of a rhythm but was way too keen and surely wasn’t seen to best effect on the day. He still should probably have won, just getting nabbed by Statuaire after bundling the last flight, and the form is obviously decent with third home Mighty Potter winning the Grade One since.
Gavin Cromwell has freshened the six-year-old up for this meeting and I’m still expecting both him and Mighty Potter to have a big say in some of the top two-mile novice events throughout the spring.
Earlier on the card, I like the look of REBEL GOLD in the Bulmers Secret Orchard Leopardstown Handicap Chase.
He immediately took several backward steps after winning well at Gowran Park last January, but has gradually rediscovered his mojo this term, including when still holding every chance before falling three out returned to Gowran in November.
He built on that effort to post a highly encouraging second at Limerick, going down just half a length to the reopposing Spyglass Hill, and he might well have won barring a bad mistake two out.
He’d jumped and travelled seriously well to that point and that ability to cruise at speed will stand him in good stead up in grade this afternoon.
He’s only had seven chase starts in his life so I’m not too put off by a subsequent 3lb rise in the ratings as he could have plenty more to give in this sphere, and I think the inflated odds are largely due to the fact he’s from such a small yard, certainly when it comes to this kind of stage anyway.
The racing from Musselburgh is a little less inspiring, it has to be said, and the closest I came to recommending a bet was Taxmeifyoucan in the Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle.
He obviously only ran on Thursday and he didn't run all that well either, so his participation could clearly be in a bit of doubt. However, the case for the defence is there if you look hard enough as he never got the race run to suit at Kelso earlier in the week and the ground was probably on the quick side for him anyway.
He'll appreciate the rain they've had in the area over the weekend and despite being 1lb wrong on these terms, he did win the corresponding race on this card from a higher mark last year.
As for the quick turnaround, you're going back a while now but he won back-to-back Flat races within the space of a week as a three-year-old and he's definitely a horse who seems to thrive on his racing.
There ultimately wasn't quite enough in that latest effort to lure me in, but it wouldn't be surprising to see something a little more positive from Keith Dalgleish's horse.
Published at 1555 GMT on 05/02/22
