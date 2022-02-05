Matt Brocklebank continued his fine form with Dolos winning on Saturday - he looks ahead to Sunday's terrestrial TV action and has a strong fancy in one of the top-class races at Leopardstown.

Value Bet tips: Sunday February 6 1pt win Rebel Gold in 2.25 Leopardstown at 20/1 (Coral) 2pts win My Mate Mozzie in 3.35 Leopardstown at 8/1 (Boylesports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Negative rumblings around the stable form of Henry De Bromhead were hardly blown to bits by his stable’s representatives on day one of the Dublin Racing Festival, but it’s hoped Honeysuckle can nevertheless be the star of the Sunday show in the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle. Saint Roi remains of some interest in this division but when you consider he’s still got 10lb to find – and has to concede 7lb to the superstar mare – it doesn’t take much persuasion to swiftly move on from the feature race in terms of trying to unearth genuine betting angles.

The Ladbrokes Dublin Chase is a little bit different as Chacun Pour Soi isn’t quite the winning machine connections were hoping he would be having bombed out at Cheltenham last March and Sandown earlier this season. He tends to hit back at Leopardstown which may or may not have something to do with the course’s proximity to the Willie Mullins yards, but I won’t be a backer at evens so can certainly pass at 8/11 despite not being all that enamoured with the claims of Greaneteen or Captain Guinness. Chacun Pour Soi’s hugely exciting stablemate Galpin Des Champs is a daunting prospect in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase but I’m drawn to the idea of opposing Sir Gerhard in the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle and MY MATE MOZZIE looks the one quick enough to pose him problems around this track.

No doubt Paul Townend will aim to make all on the favourite but My Mate Mozzie looks to be begging for a decent gallop to chase, something he’s yet to get all season. He made the running on his first two outings against lesser opposition at Punchestown and Navan, and was on the front end early on when sent off 5/4 for the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse last time out. He tried to sit behind the front-running Arctic Warrior as they got into more of a rhythm but was way too keen and surely wasn’t seen to best effect on the day. He still should probably have won, just getting nabbed by Statuaire after bundling the last flight, and the form is obviously decent with third home Mighty Potter winning the Grade One since. Gavin Cromwell has freshened the six-year-old up for this meeting and I’m still expecting both him and Mighty Potter to have a big say in some of the top two-mile novice events throughout the spring. Earlier on the card, I like the look of REBEL GOLD in the Bulmers Secret Orchard Leopardstown Handicap Chase. He immediately took several backward steps after winning well at Gowran Park last January, but has gradually rediscovered his mojo this term, including when still holding every chance before falling three out returned to Gowran in November.