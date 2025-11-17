Menu icon
Manganese is badly hampered on the bend at Leicester

Leicester winner Manganese trades at 150/1 after almost being taken out of the race

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon November 17, 2025 · 1h ago

There was an extraordinary success at Leicester on Monday as Manganese (4/1 Starting Price) got back up to win despite touching 150/1 in-running after almost being carried out.

Manganese, trained by Max Comely and ridden by David Bass, set out to make the running in the two-mile Every Race Live On Racing TV Fillies' Juvenile Maiden Hurdle at 2.09, but after jumping the first two flights of hurdles at the head of affairs, her race appeared to be almost over when a loose horse, Rosso Levanto who had unseated her rider Kevin Brogan at the second, went up on the inside of Manganese before veering left on the sharp right-hand turn.

David Bass looks to try and rejoin the race on Manganese

Bass, who very nearly got dispatched over the outside running rail in the incident, had a mountain to climb from that point but held his mount together and gradually latched back onto the remainder of the field - not before trading at 150.0 on the Betfair Exchange.

James Owen's 1/4 market leader Trad Jazz, who had inherited the early lead before the third flight, appeared to have a gilt edged opportunity to open her account at the first time of asking over timber and still held a clear advantage turning into the straight.

Manganese still had work to do approaching the last hurdle

Her chances of success were so obvious that almost €3,000 was traded on the favourite at the minimum price of 1.01 during the race (the equivalent of 1/100) but Bass had other ideas and got a fantastic late tune out of French import Manganese, who had won a National Hunt Flat Race in her native land for previous connections.

Eventual second Trad Jazz traded at the minimum 1.01 on the Betfair Exchange

Manganese fairly powered home under a strong ride and ultimately got nicely on top to score by a length and three-quarters, with a yawning gap of 45 lengths back to the third horse, Emily Rebecca, who was 33/1.

Manganese ultimately gets well on top after the last

WATCH: See the full replay after Manganese wins in amazing circumstances

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

