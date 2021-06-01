Cazoo Derby news: Ed Dunlop dreaming of glory

Trainer Ed Dunlop is dreaming of emerging victorious in the Cazoo Derby with his contender John Leeper in what would be a poignant winner for his family and the owner, Mrs Patino.

The Newmarket-based trainer sends the exciting colt to Epsom 27 years after his late father John’s most recent of two Derby winners in Erhaab. And Dunlop admitted he does feel a small, extra weight of pressure on his shoulders, with the horse named in honour of his father by the owner. “My father won the Derby twice and was Champion Trainer, to train a horse after his name of course it puts some pressure on,” Dunlop said.

John Leeper and Ed Dunlop head to the Cazoo Derby

“The horse has no idea it’s his name probably, he’s nick-named Johnny in the yard. So there is a bit more pressure, but good pressure. “One dreams as a trainer to train a classic winner in England and none more than the Derby coming up. The best we’ve done is finish fifth and it would be truly great if we could do better than that.” Dunlop won the Oaks in 2010 with Snow Fairy, the dam of John Leeper who was also owned by Mrs Patino and carried the same yellow and red colours. The owner further demonstrated her loyalty to the Dunlop family with this horse’s name and the trainer believes his father would have been ‘very honoured, probably very embarrassed and quite amused’ with the horse’s success.