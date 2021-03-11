Racing tips: Free preview & best bets for Friday March 12

Lecale’s Article can take a starring role in the Paddy Power “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown.

Nicky Henderson’s charge let down his supporters last time when only second at Warwick, having no real excuses as Benny’s Oscar just caught him for toe at the finish.

While his run was slightly checked at one point, it probably did not make too much difference as he failed to concede 6lb to the winner – with Cheltenham Festival hopes abandoned after the defeat.

It was hardly a bad effort, though, and Lecale’s Article had looked an animal of real potential previously when cantering home by seven lengths at Newbury on his rules debut.

A 320,000 euros purchase after winning a point-to-point in 2018, Lecale’s Article looks a future chaser but should be good enough for this event.

Dan and Harry Skelton have been in flying form of late, and Antunes looks another likely winner for them in the Paddy’s Rewards Club Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old made virtually all for his recent Huntingdon success, putting a previous fall well behind him with a fine round of jumping to coast home 18 lengths clear in what was an admittedly fairly average event in the end.

The handicapper has put him up 8lb for that success – but given it was Antunes’ fifth chase start, you would have to assume there is more improvement to come.

Espoir De Romay can defy top weight in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Handicap Chase at Leicester.

Kim Bailey’s seven-year-old not surprisingly found Royale Pagaille too good when he was last seen but the winner has since bolted up at Kempton and Haydock emerging as top-class prospect.

Espoir De Romay was even giving the winner 5lb last time out and can return to winning ways.

Monsieur Lecoq should make it third time lucky over fences in the Bet At racingtv.com Beginners’ Chase.

He was a useful performer over hurdles, finishing placed in the Imperial Cup and Greatwood Hurdle, but he has yet to find the winning groove so far this term in two starts over timber and two in chase company.

He perhaps found two and a half miles a touch too far on the first attempt, while he just ran into a better opponent back over two miles on his most recent outing last month.

Monsieur Lecoq is closely matched with a couple of rivals here, but can put his experience to good use.

Oisin Murphy returns from his three-month suspension at Lingfield, and Rain Gauge can ensure he is quickly off the mark in the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football Novice Stakes.

James Tate’s charge has finished third on each of his racecourse starts so far, beaten two and a quarter lengths by Wallem on the first occasion before running into the impressive Sea The Shells last time.

Both of those starts came over an extended nine furlongs, with Rain Gauge weakening in the finish on both occasions, suggesting this move back to a mile could be a real plus.

Sea The Shells himself goes again at Wolverhampton in the Get Your Ladbrokes Daily Odds Boost Novice Stakes.

A son of Sea The Stars out of multiple winner Seychelloise, he was bought for just 40,000 guineas as a yearling – and could turn out to be something of a bargain, judged on his impressive debut victory.

Once he got the hang of things at Wolverhampton, he seized control in a matter of strides before going to win by six and a half lengths.

His Derby entry may be flying a bit high at this stage, but Sea The Shells certainly appears a cut above.