Sent off 100/30 on his seasonal reappearance, L'eau Du Sud loomed up travelling all over Matata rounding the home turn and cantered home for a decisive win.

Indeed, the front-running Matata was the winner's most potent rival, a shuddering mistake at the last almost dislodging JJ Slevin from the saddle only for a miraculous recovery to ensure third.

Skelton said: “We needed to know where we stood today. He is a very good horse and I think he has probably improved on looking on that today.

"I’m not very proud of myself in the Arkle last season as I shouldn’t have run him at Warwick, and I took too much out of him at Warwick and that is why he wasn’t at his best in the Arkle. I didn’t want to say that at the time as I didn’t want to be making an excuse. I wish I hadn’t have gone to Warwick before the Arkle last season, but that is in the past and hopefully we can make it up in the future.

“Those defeats probably helped build him into a man so that he could do that today. We will not look at the past, we will look forward now and I’m really excited to have a good two miler.

“He will go to the Tingle Creek, and based on what I got wrong last season, he might go straight to the Champion Chase. I wouldn’t leave the door completely shut on Ascot.

“He has had a harder race than he looks today even though it looks like he has cantered around as that ground is pretty hard work.

“Maybe the conditions have made him look him impressive, but we had him ready. It is a a career best, but we hoped it would be. Whether we got beaten by Jonbon, or not, we hoped it would be a career best as we prepared him the best we could.

“Last season he had two runs before he went to Sandown, but this season he will only have won. I couldn’t have foreseen that. I thought we could win and we needed an underperformance by the favourite, and I think that is probably the case.

“He has not travelled like him, and he is not getting any younger. I think with him you will see a different horse at Sandown Park as he is an older horse and that will get the cobwebs blown away. I hoped he could win and take the step forward, but you can’t be sure.

“When you are on a younger horse you have got to take the bull by the horns and be brave. Harry can go out there and ride them as he wants. Sometimes you get it wrong, but sometimes you hopefully get it right. There is no doubt that was a career best but we had him prepared for it to be one.”