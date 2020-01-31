Le Richebourg return on hold with Joseph O'Brien eyeing major spring festivals

The seven-year-old was a dual Grade One-winning novice chaser last season, but has not been seen in action since February 2019.

He finished second to subsequent Savills Chase winner Delta Work in the Drinmore, before winning two Grade Ones when dropped in trip.

O'Brien had Le Richebourg ready to run over Christmas only for another injury issue to arise - and attention has therefore switched to the end of the season, with the worry Cheltenham will come too soon.

"Le Richebourg was due to run on New Year's Eve - but he had another little setback," said O'Brien.

"He's in training, and there's a chance he might make some of the Festivals in the spring.

"With Cheltenham being the first of them, that would be less likely than the others."

