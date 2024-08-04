Lazzat maintained his unbeaten record in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville

Lazzat maintained his unbeaten record with a scintillating display in the ARC Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville.

A winner of his previous five starts having only begun his racing career in January, the Territories gelding added to his narrow success over Jean-Claude Rouget’s reopposing Havana Cigar in Group Three company as he stepped up to the highest level for the first time. Kieran Cotter’s Matilda Picotte led the way in the early stages, with Lazzat positioned among the pursuers alongside Rouget’s Prix Jean Prat scorer, Puchkine. Jane Chapple-Hyam’s July Cup winner Mill Stream – carrying main British hopes – was also handily poised, but none of the opposition had an answer to Lazzat once jockey Antonio Orani asked his mount to turn on the afterburners. The three-year-old stormed to a comfortable success, leading home an all-French top three, from Carlos and Yann Lerner’s Exxtra in second and Yann Barberot’s Beauvatier in third. Andrew Balding’s Flora Of Bermuda was the best British-trained runner in fourth, with Mill Stream a place further back.

Reynier said: “It was just amazing and when you have an unbeaten horse and are climbing up the hill step by step and you reach Group One level, to win that way is just unbelievable. “This horse race is pushing all the limits and it is unbelievable the way he was physically and mentally today, he was so strong and it gives you so much confidence. “He’s a bit like Factuer Cheval, he never lets you down, and he is exciting for the coming months and years – he’s a gelding so he is going to run forever hopefully if he can stay safe and sound. “Marianafoot won seven in a row and won the Maurice de Gheest for his eighth and he was a dual Group Three winner before this race just like Lazzat. Both of them are real champions and Lazzat he goes on any ground and on left, right or straight courses so he ticks many boxes.” British racing fans were denied a glimpse of Lazzat when he skipped the Qatar Goodwood Festival to plunder this valuable sprinting prize, while the Nurlan Bizakov-owned gelding could be headed to Australia in the autumn for a shot at the prestigious Golden Eagle.