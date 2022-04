Layfayette finished with a flourish to deny one-time Classic favourite High Definition a comeback victory in the Hollywoodbets Alleged Stakes.

Aidan O’Brien’s High Definition looked a potential superstar in the making after two juvenile victories, but was beaten in each of his four starts last season. The Galileo colt was the 5/2 favourite as he dropped to Group Three class on his reappearance, but he ultimately had to make do with minor honours. While High Definition raced on the heels of the front-running Visualisation for much of the 10-furlong contest, the Noel Meade-trained Layfayette – winner of last year’s Irish Lincolnshire – was dropped out last by Oisin Orr. High Definition battled his way to the front inside the final furlong, but he was unable to resist the late charge of 7/2 chance Layfayette, who passed the post a length and a quarter to the good.

