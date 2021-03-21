Irish Lincolnshire Handicap: Layafette caps fine week for trainer

Meade, who is better known for his exploits over jumps, produced the shock of Cheltenham with Jack Kidder at 80-1 in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.

Layfayette was much more fancied at 8-1 and delivered the goods under a patient ride from Chris Hayes, as he dropped down to a mile for the first time since July.

Quizical was one of the early leaders with Star Of Cashel, Agitare and In From The Cold among those close-up in the 24-runner field.

With the field spread across the course, there was enough room for Hayes to get through in the final furlong and stamp his authority in the race.

Layfayette went on to win by half a length from Maker Of Kings, with Comfort Line another half a length away in third and Star Of Cashel a neck back in fourth.