Laws Of Indices (near side)
Prix Jean Prat report: Laws Of Indices in surprise success

By Sporting Life
15:01 · SUN July 11, 2021

The Ken Condon-trained Laws Of Indices caused a huge surprise in Sunday's Group One Prix Jean Prat at Deauville.

Ridden by veteran local jockey Olivier Peslier for Irish trainer Ken Condon, last year's Railyway Stakes winner was looking for his first success since but dug deep close home to repel a resurgent Thunder Moon for Joseph O'Brien.

Laws Of Indices was a 66/1 shock when beating Lucky Vega in the Railyway at the Curragh last summer and was 28/1 at Deauville on the back of his Commonwealth Cup fifth at Royal Ascot last month.

However, the son of Power appreciated the step back up to seven furlongs and reversed 2020 National Stakes running with Thunder Moon, holding that rival narrowly at bay after a good duel in the final furlong and a half.

Third home was the lightly-raced Godolphin colt Midtown, who was sent off 7/2 joint-favourite along with unplaced Naval Crown on just the third start of his life and belated seasonal comeback.

