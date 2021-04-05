Kempton Monday review: Lavender's Blue wins Snowdrop Stakes

“The girl who rides her at home has been really pleased with her. We’ve had a good run in and that is great to get her back on the board again as she is a very talented filly. That will do everybody’s confidence and general happiness the world of good to do that today.”

Trainer Amanda Perrett said: “We never got on the right leg with her after the first lockdown last year and the ground was always a bit tacky for her. She has been training really well and she showed she liked the all-weather at Lingfield.

After racing prominently with Fooraat for much of the contest the 3-1 favourite gained the upper hand in a late battle with the Roger Varian-trained four year old before prevailing by a length and a half.

The Sea The Stars mare, who is owned by the ABBA star, gained a first success since landing a Group Three at Sandown Park in August 2019 with victory in the mile feature race to secure a double on the card for winning rider Rab Havlin.

Lavender’s Blue moved a step closer towards fulfilling her famous owner Benny Andersson’s dream of winning the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood by claiming victory on her return in the Unibet Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes.

Assessing future plans, the Pulborough handler will now aim Lavender’s Blue, who finished sixth in last year’s Nassau Stakes, at the Group Two Betfair Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket on May 2nd.

She said: “It’s definitely the Dahlia now. There is the option of the Conqueror Stakes but she would have a penalty in that. She loves Newmarket and she runs really well there.

“As long as the ground is okay she will go there then on to Royal Ascot, but my plan is still at our local track if all goes well. The Dahlia is 1m 1f and that is perfect. Let’s hope this will be our year again.

“We’ve always thought she would get a mile and a quarter and Mr Andersson would love to win the Nassau so we will have another try this year.

“He loves his racing and he is very enthusiastic. It is great that he bred this filly - we have been lucky enough to have the family for him and we will be eternally grateful for having her as she is a lovely filly.”

Gosden pleased with Mostahdaf win

Mostahdaf put down an early marker to form part of John and Thady Gosden’s Royal Ascot team after maintaining his unbeaten record in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Conditions Stakes.

The Frankel colt, who is a half brother to Group One winner Nazeef, made it two from two after following up his debut success over seven furlongs at Newcastle when taking a step up to a mile in his stride under Rab Havlin.

Receiving a nice tow in to the race, the 10-11 favourite, who holds an entry in the Group Two Al Basti Equiworld Dante Stakes at York, got a perfect run up the far side rail before rallying well to defeat last time out course and distance winner Imperial Sands by half a length.

John Gosden said: “This lad is not a Guineas horse. He is a nice horse and a progressive mile and a quarter horse. He was a little babyish still and he was a little restless in the gate, but we will work on that.

“He is the type of colt that I see as a mile and a quarter horse, he might be good enough for the Hampton Court at Royal Ascot after one more run. The race worked out perfectly. He was drawn in one and he had the cut away. That (Dante) is a bit grand but we will see and I’m very happy with him.”

Road back on track

Lilac Road made the most of a significant drop in grade to get her career back on track, securing a front-running success in the Unibet “You’re On” Fillies’ Conditions Stakes.

Having failed to beat a rival when last seen in the Group One Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket in October, the William Haggas-trained daughter of Mastercraftsman appeared to appreciate the return to calmer waters on her all-weather debut in the mile prize.

Although hat-trick seeking odds-on favourite Kestenna ranged up as big danger down the home straight, Lilac Road was not for passing under James Doyle, who was deputising for Cieren Fallon, with the pair pulling out plenty to score by three and a quarter lengths.

Maureen Haggas, wife and assistant trainer, said: “She didn’t mind the surface. A lot of Mastercrafstman’s like to get their toe in but she didn’t enjoy the really soft ground at the back end last year.

“She was a bit fresh today and silly going out but once she got out the gates and racing she was great and she stretched on well.

“The Fillies’ Mile was a race that was probably a bit too good for her but at that time of year it was worth taking a chance and having a try. She was fourth in the May Hill before and ran well. She is a good solid filly that I’d probably stick at a mile with for the moment.”

Hannon off the mark

Richard Hannon celebrated his first two year old winner of the season as Dukebox showed an admirable attitude to land the opening race at Kempton Park on Easter Monday, the Play Slingo Starburst At Unibet/EBF Novice Stakes.

The Holy Roman Emperor colt, who Hannon also owns a quarter of, made his racecourse debut a triumphant one in the five furlong contest when battling back after being headed late on to defeat favourite Meng Tian by a head.

The trainer said of the 9-2 winner: "He is out of a mare we used to train called Broadway Duchess. He is a very nice horse but he definitely wants six furlongs.

"You’ve got to say he has a lovely attitude, the way he stuck his head out and came back, as a lot of horses would have given up. I’d imagine he would run under a penalty next."

Retirement on hold for Royal Birth

Meanwhile Royal Birth continued to put talk of retirement on hold after securing the 14th success of his career in the Try New Super Boosts At Unibet Handicap.

Despite being the oldest runner in the field, the 10 year old demonstrated he retains plenty of ability when bursting through late on in the five furlong dash under Andrea Atzeni, holding on by a head from the fast finishing Lihou.

Trainer Stuart Williams said of his 7-1 winner: “My family bred him and he is a star. We keep threatening to retire him but he keeps winning races.

“He has been a real grand old horse that just tries his heart out. What made the difference was the break. These sprint races, where you are drawn can be key and he had a good gate in stall one. He got a nice tow into the race and saw it through well.

“Even though he has won a lot of his races at Lingfield I think he is better going this way round as he often blows the bend there.”