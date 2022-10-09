Exciting filly Laurel will return as a four-year-old after running “an unbelievable race” to finish runner-up in the Sun Chariot Stakes.
The John and Thady Gosden-trained daughter of Kingman only saw a racecourse for the first time in July, winning a novice event on the July course.
She was not seen again until last month, winning another novice at Kempton, and her Juddmonte connections took the brave decision to tackle a Group One on just her third appearance.
It was so nearly rewarded with victory, too, as only Fonteyn proved marginally better on the day at Newmarket.
“Laurel will be in training next year, she probably won’t run again this season,” said Juddmonte racing manager, Barry Mahon.
“We’ll put her away now most likely, and we’ll train her to bring her back as a four-year-old.
“She ran an unbelievable race to finish second in a Group One on her third ever start and she’s an exciting filly for next year for sure.”
