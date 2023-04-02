Sun Chariot runner-up Laurel is to make her return to action in the Racing TV Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes at Kempton on Easter Monday.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the Juddmonte-owned four-year-old made giant strides last season having not made her debut until the end of July. She won that day at Kempton and returned there in September to defy a penalty before stepping straight into Group One company at Newmarket, beating all bar Fonteyn. “Laurel is a lovely filly and looks great at the moment. She’s going to start off at Kempton in the Snowdrop on Monday week,” said Juddmonte’s Barry Mahon.

“She’s in good form and hopefully she’ll have a good year. She’ll have no penalty at Kempton, she handles the all-weather having won there twice and we’ll try to get her season up and going. “She’s not a stakes winner yet, so the aim will be to make her a stakes winner and then progress throughout the year.” Another lightly-raced Juddmonte filly who made giant strides last season was Ralph Beckett’s Haskoy. She was another to win her first two outings, the second a Listed race at York (replay below), before being stepped up in distance and class for the St Leger in which she crossed the line second before being placed fourth due to causing interference.

