The son of Shirocco overturned the odds-on Unexpected Party, who was third in Grade One company behind Arkle favourite Jonbon previously, at Leicester in December.

But any plans of a return to Cheltenham, where he was fifth in the Grade Two Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle behind Blazing Khal in December 2021, have had to be scrapped by trainer Laura Morgan.

The seven-year-old, owned by the Newark Castle Partnership, was as short as 10/1 for next month’s Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Festival.

“He won’t be going as he has picked up a little injury unfortunately. It is a bit disappointing for us,” said Morgan.

“He won well at Leicester, but we will have to give him a bit of time now. Unfortunately, it is just one of those things.

“It is nothing major, but we wouldn’t want to rush him.

“He will probably have a break now and have the summer off. He is too nice to go and wreck him, so you are best to err on the side of caution.”