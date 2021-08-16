Willie Mullins has already bagged one major staying chase prize this Christmas with Tornado Flyer causing a surprise in the King George VI Chase at Kempton and punters are seeking a repeat after supporting the Mullins-trained Janidil - who finished ahead of Tornado Flyer in the John Durkan on his first start of the season - in today's Savills Chase at Leopardstown.
The JP McManus-owned Janidil is now a general 7/1 having been as big as 12/1 in places.
Sky Bet are 7/1 from 10/1 and Paddy Power have gone 7s from 15/2 this morning.
Paddy Power spokesperson Paul Binfield said: "Punters seem to be thinking that the 12mm of rain overnight gives Janidil a very solid each-way chance in an eight-runner contest, and possibly the opportunity even to turn over hot favourite A Plus Tard, who has been relatively easy to back."
Leopardstown
1.10 Ardhill 5/2 from 11/4
1.45 Klassical Dream 7/4 from 15/8
2.20 Janidil 7/1 from 15/2 and Franco De Port 33/1 from 50/1
2.55 Galopin Des Champs 8/13 from 8/11
Catterick
2.00 Findthetime 2/1 from 9/4
Leicester
2.45 Jimmy The Digger 11/2 from 15/2
Leopardstown
13.10 A Great View 17/2 from 12/1
13.45 Burning Victorty 20/1 from 28/1
14.20 Janidil 7/1 from 10/1
Leicester
14.45 Jimmy The Digger 5/1 from 8/1
15.20 McGowan's Pass 9/2 from 11/2
Catterick
13.25 Representing Bob 9/4 from 7/2
14.00 Find The Time 15/8 from 11/4
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.