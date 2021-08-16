Willie Mullins has already bagged one major staying chase prize this Christmas with Tornado Flyer causing a surprise in the King George VI Chase at Kempton and punters are seeking a repeat after supporting the Mullins-trained Janidil - who finished ahead of Tornado Flyer in the John Durkan on his first start of the season - in today's Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

The JP McManus-owned Janidil is now a general 7/1 having been as big as 12/1 in places.

Sky Bet are 7/1 from 10/1 and Paddy Power have gone 7s from 15/2 this morning.

Paddy Power spokesperson Paul Binfield said: "Punters seem to be thinking that the 12mm of rain overnight gives Janidil a very solid each-way chance in an eight-runner contest, and possibly the opportunity even to turn over hot favourite A Plus Tard, who has been relatively easy to back."