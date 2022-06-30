Sporting Life
Start a month's trial of RTV for free today

Last chance today: Free month trial of Racing TV

By Sporting Life
10:18 · THU June 30, 2022

It's your final chance to enjoy a free month trial of Racing TV!

Start yours before midnight tonight and you'll enjoy some spectacular racing highlights over the next 31 days, including this weekend's Coral Summer Festival at Sandown Park, the Moët & Chandon July Festival, the Galway Summer Festival and the Qatar Goodwood Festival all live on the channel.

Start your free trial online now

With your free trial you can enjoy every race live on your TV, tablet and mobile – including Racing TV’s large screen apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV, meaning you don't need Sky to watch on your television!

What's more, all Racing TV members can attend over 80 free racedays each year with the introduction of the new Weekend Ticket!

Start your free trial online now or call Racing TV on 0344 855 2977 and one of their team will help you get started.

