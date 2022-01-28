Sporting Life
Last chance to start a free month trial of Racing TV

Last Chance to start a free month trial of Racing TV – Offer ends January 31

By Sporting Life
12:41 · FRI January 28, 2022

We have teamed up with Racing TV to offer Sporting Life readers a free month trial.

Hurry, this is your last chance to try Britain and Ireland's leading horse racing channel before the Cheltenham Festival!

Start yours today and start watching:

  • Every race live from over 70 meetings from the best British and Irish racecourses
  • Complete coverage of the meetings that matter including, Festival Trials Day from Cheltenham, the Dublin Racing Festival and Newbury's Betfair Super Saturday
  • Unrivalled build-up to the Cheltenham Festival including the popular Road to Cheltenham show with Lydia Hislop and Ruby Walsh

Plus much, much more!

You can enjoy this all on TV, tablet and mobile – including Racing TV’s large screen apps on Fire TV, Apple TV and Android!

It has never been easier to start a free month of Racing TV, simply click the button below and follow the simple four-step process.

CLAIM YOUR FREE MONTH OF RACING TV NOW

