West Balboa finished with a rattle under Bridget Andrews to land the £100,000 Coral Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton for Dan Skelton.
The seven-year-old mare travelled well throughout the contest and then worked hard up the stands' rail to edge out Red Risk who challenged on the far side under Freddie Gingell.
A short head separated the pair at the line with Up For Parol third and Charles Byrnes' 9/2 favourite Green Glory only fourth.
It capped a memorable afternoon for Skelton and providing Bridget Andrews with one of the most valuable winners of her career.
Skelton had stayed closer to home at Warwick where he was on hand to witness a Grade Two double courtesy of Galia Des Liteaux and Grey Dawning, both ridden by his brother, Harry.
It was Harry’s wife Andrews who was on board West Balboa, and the pair cruised into contention as one by one the field thinned out.
West Balboa (12/1) held a slight advantage on the run to the final flight but met it all wrong, seemingly handing the initiative to Red Risk, as Up For Parol weakened.
To the mare’s credit, though, she battled back gamely and while a photograph was needed to separate the pair, there was a short head in it.
“She gave me a dream ride and I couldn’t believe the race went so smoothly. I travelled into the race so well and ended up getting there too soon and was left on my own,” said Andrews, who has bounced back from a serious injury suffered in a fall at Warwick last year.
“I’ve always known she was good. After the Challow (second) last year we put her away and she’s come back better than ever, so much so that I think she can step forward again.”
She added: “It’s races like this that you come back for. I had a broken neck which resulted in a long break, but I was lucky it happened in the summer.
“I get as much joy watching Harry ride big winners and everyone at the yard were so incredibly supportive.”
Speaking from Warwick, trainer Dan Skelton added: “That was brilliant. She was gutsy when she needed to be. She probably made life harder than it needed to be at the last two hurdles when getting in under them – it would have been easier if she had pinged them – but I was very happy with her performance.
“She has obviously stepped forward for her first run of the year and that Stage Star (Challow Hurdle) form from last year is Grade One form so was entitled to go well.
“She could come here on February 11th for the race Marie’s Rock won last year (the Listed Warwick Mares’ Hurdle) and I am also very respectful that she has just put in a very big effort so if she needs a little bit more time I’ll think about that.”
