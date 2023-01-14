West Balboa finished with a rattle under Bridget Andrews to land the £100,000 Coral Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton for Dan Skelton.

The seven-year-old mare travelled well throughout the contest and then worked hard up the stands' rail to edge out Red Risk who challenged on the far side under Freddie Gingell. A short head separated the pair at the line with Up For Parol third and Charles Byrnes' 9/2 favourite Green Glory only fourth. It capped a memorable afternoon for Skelton and providing Bridget Andrews with one of the most valuable winners of her career. Skelton had stayed closer to home at Warwick where he was on hand to witness a Grade Two double courtesy of Galia Des Liteaux and Grey Dawning, both ridden by his brother, Harry. It was Harry’s wife Andrews who was on board West Balboa, and the pair cruised into contention as one by one the field thinned out. West Balboa (12/1) held a slight advantage on the run to the final flight but met it all wrong, seemingly handing the initiative to Red Risk, as Up For Parol weakened. To the mare’s credit, though, she battled back gamely and while a photograph was needed to separate the pair, there was a short head in it.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!