Mark Of Gold produced a hugely poignant moment when he won his first race over timber at Plumpton in January last year, with Stevie and friends and family all in attendance. That contingent included broadcaster Hayley Moore, who has built up a close friendship with Stevie over the years, and explained just how much the horse means to everyone associated with him.

Fisher suffers from Locked-in syndrome after suffering a stroke in 2014 but has refused to let the condition beat him, even ‘writing’ a book – Blinkin’ ‘Ell - by blinking the words letter by letter into a hi-tech screen.

The six-year-old is trained by Gary Moore and enjoyed a year to remember in 2022, winning five of his last eight starts. Now he is bidding to provide owner Stevie Fisher with a marquee Saturday winner in one of the most competitive handicap races of the entire season.

She said: “We met Stevie on the point-to-point South East circuit. He was very passionate about his hunting and his pointing and loved having pointers as well so he knew the form inside out. He was a really fun and bubbly person to be around and was always kind in hosting people in the back of his car with food and drink and things like that – he was a larger than life character.

“He was a top farrier too and won some competitions in his time. We already had a farrier who’d worked with my grandfather called Sid but Stevie would come along to the yard and do some of the trickier and more complicated horses and did Sire De Grugy in his heyday as well as he wasn’t the easiest to shoe.

“I got to know Stevie over the years at things like Sunday lunches and stuff and he was really just such a big character. He was a very funny man and always had a good story and he just loved his racing. He loved a bet which he made no secret about as well!

“He was here the day he suffered his stroke. My mum had noticed that he wasn’t his usual self and thought he looked a bit quiet. I hadn’t noticed myself but we got the news the next day about what had happened and it was just horrendous, but thankfully he pulled through. To get to the stage of being able to communicate with people and write his book and share a lot of his funny stories was incredible.

“We used to message and things like that but unfortunately he got a bout of Covid and had another stroke. We thought we were going to lose him and he’s still here thankfully, but sadly he’s lost the capacity to communicate now. It was another big blow to have that taken away from him as he was able to talk to people and give his opinion on things and obviously now it’s very difficult for him.

“He’s still enjoying watching his racing and he’s very tough to hang in there. This horse has given him something to follow – he likes seeing pictures and videos – and Mark Of Gold has given both Stevie and his friends a lot of joy. I know he’ll love the fact that he has a runner in the Lanzarote, as he used to love trying to find the winner of those big handicap races.”

Reflecting on his chances of winning the race, she added: “Mark Of Gold has pleasantly surprised us really to be up to his mark of 129 now. He just tries for you and you couldn’t ask for more from him.

“He’s got a jockey in Caoilin Quinn who’s worth every bit of his 5lbs conditional claim. I just know that Stevie was always looking for value for money with jockeys and claims in those big handicap races and I’m sure he’ll approve of the booking!

“Niall Houlihan had struck up a good record with this horse but he’s going to ride Fifty Ball in the same race – a tricky horse who he knows really well and rides at home – so that’s why he won’t be on board at the weekend. I’m sure he’ll be happy with Caoilin riding him, he’s a really lovely horse and a pleasure to have.

“He’s surpassed our expectations really. We wanted Stevie and his friends to have a nice horse to enjoy but he’s gone above what anyone could have wished for really. He’s been a lot of fun for everyone involved and to all the team, so fingers crossed for a good run at the weekend.”

