Views from connections ahead of Saturday's Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle at Kempton including Charles Byrnes on Green Glory.

Green Glory is primed to continue his progression in the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle after overcoming travel problems. The Charles Byrnes-trained Irish raider was a bumper winner at last year’s Punchestown Festival and following some encouraging efforts in defeat in maiden hurdles finally opened his account on handicap debut at Leopardstown over the Christmas period. That saw the six-year-old head the betting for this competitive affair – but inclement weather interrupting the ferry schedules had put his participation in doubt. However, having battled the wind and rain, Byrnes reported Green Glory had made it to the Sunbury track safely and he can now look forward to seeing how he gets on in this £100,000 contest. “He’s OK, he arrived at Kempton at seven o’clock Friday morning,” said Byrnes.

“They took him on the half eight on Thursday night, but they were waiting for an hour and a half at Holyhead going into dock, so instead of the sailing taking three and a half hours it took five hours. Then the drive down was windy enough. “But he’s there now that’s the main thing and he should have enough time to recover. “We’re looking forward to the race now, hopefully the ground doesn’t come up heavy, but it is what it is. He has a nice weight, but it is a step up in grade from a novice handicap to an open handicap. “It’s a nice pot and he’s in good form, so we’ll hope for the best.” The best of the home contingent could well be Paul Nicholls’ Outlaw Peter, who followed up a second in the Persian War by romping to a 19-length success at Exeter in November. “I think he’s got a good chance,” said big-race rider Harry Cobden. “I’m not saying he’s well handicapped, but I think he’s got a good, fair mark and he’s in good form. He could be a horse that might just progress a little bit. “It’s a big field, so we’ll have to have our wits about us." Harry Fry’s Dubrovnik Harry and Alan King’s Greatwood Hurdle third Harbour Lake are others high up in the betting lists, while Dan Skelton has had this race in mind for West Balboa for some time and believes his seven-year-old has a “fair chance” of hitting the target. He said: “I think she’ll like the track. I’ve had this race in mind for her for a while and I think she has a fair chance."