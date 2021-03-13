Langer Dan eases to Imperial Cup success for Dan Skelton at Sandown

Langer Dan was a very comfortable winner of the Paddy Power Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle at Sandown on Saturday.

Dan Skelton's five-year-old travelled all over his rivals under Harry Skelton who waited until after the last to push the button and take over from Miss Heritage at the head of affairs. The response was immediate as Langer Dan cruised into the lead and he ran away from them for an eased-down five-length victory. Miss Heritage was second, with Mack The Man third and Hasanabad fourth. The winner now qualifies for a £50,000 bonus if he goes onto win any race at the Cheltenham Festival, with Paddy Power and Betfair slashing him to 8s from 33s for the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle next Friday. He'll race under a 5lb penalty should he take his chance at Cheltenham.

Easy! Langer Dan looms up under @harryskelton89 and bolts up in the Imperial Cup at @Sandownpark for @DSkeltonRacing 🏆pic.twitter.com/JrutU84niq — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) March 13, 2021

Dan Skelton said: “I have got so much admiration for this little horse. Colm (Donlon, owner) bought him last year, as he always likes to have a juvenile. “When he started this year, we thought he’d be one of those horses who would just have a juvenile season. But he is a credit to himself. He’s so tough and we took the pressure off him after the autumn and he has thrived. “He’s tiny, but he has a great attitude and he’s all heart. He won a Listed race as a juvenile and we bought him as a foal and I said to Colm one day when he was trotting round as a three-year-old, ‘I think we should give you your money back, because he hasn’t grown’. “But it is not the size of the horse, it is the size of the heart and he is all heart. His chances of getting in the Martin Pipe are nil, but if that nil becomes something, he’ll run. And whatever price he is, then he is what he is and his chance will be what it will be. It is hard to turn around quickly at this time of year, but given the prestige, he’ll have to have a go if he gets in.”

Sky Bet's first race special at the Cheltenham Festival

He added: “He is a magic little horse and he deserved it. He is tough competitor. He ran really well in last year’s Boodles and actually, funnily enough, that is our first winner over hurdles at Sandown. “I’ve never had a winner on the hurdles track. He made a good jump two out after he had been shuffled back, which put him in a good position. He doesn’t like to be produced too soon and he needs to do as little as possible in the race. If you put him in the race too soon, he does too much. “Maybe it is not the strongest Imperial Cup, but you can only beat what is put in front of you. I would like to think we will go to Aintree, but he is a horse who thrives with not having pressure. He had all that pressure last year and handled it well, but this year we have taken that pressure off him and he’s thrived because of it. “Let’s see what the ground is like. He is only five and hopefully we have plenty of time with this horse. If everything is OK, we’ll run on Friday with him and we’ll consider Aintree. But at the end of the day he has won a big race today, so we will celebrate that.”

£1m windfall for Dan supporter The success of Langer Dan earned Paddy Power customer Geoff from Bootle £1m from the firm's Millionaire Chase competition. He pocketed that life-changing sum after months of anticipation with the huge giveaway forced to be rescheduled by poor weather three times. But that made Saturday’s win all the sweeter.